Driving The Change: Malls use technology for smart parking solutions

Today, convenient parking and modern retail go hand in hand. Parking plays a major role in deciding where people might go to spend the day. To draw in the footfalls, malls, amusement parks, hotels, and even government-driven projects like smart cities have taken to providing smart parking lots, which are manned by security to ensure customer and vehicular safety.

For consumers with cars, a parking lot is the first point of contact with a mall. A well maintained and convenient lot works wonders for the business. Parking management, technology used, cleanliness, and security have the potential of making or breaking first impressions.

Types of Parking in Malls

A parking lot is an area that is assigned for parking vehicles in the mall premises. All malls have designated lots, with space to hold anywhere between 500 – 10,000 twoand- four-wheelers depending on their size and popularity. These parking facilities can be indoor or outdoor, public or private. Most malls sport indoor lots, also called parking garages, with outdoor facilities only for VIPs.

There are several types of parking garages:

Single Level Parking Garage

A single level parking garage is a parking garage that only has only one floor. Tier II & III cities malls mostly have a huge single level parking garage.

Multi-Level / Multi Storey Parking

Garage: Multi-level or multi-storey garages are parking garages that have multiple floors to park at. The design of a multilevel parking garage can be very different and huge. The most common design is a garage with ramps to move from one level to another. A lot of effort goes into create the flooring of multi-level parking to avoid traffic congestion on the ramps. Some multilevel garages also have robotic systems that move cars from one level to another. The floors of these types of garages can go up, down or both. This type of parking is usually found only in Tier I malls.

Underground Parking Garage: An underground parking garage can consist of several levels below the ground level, but above ground. Most often, underground parking garages are located in city centres where there’s not much space available to build a parking facility, but there is need to build one.

Automated Parking Garage: Automated parking garages are the most advanced level of parking. These are parking garages with robotic systems that move cars from one level to another. The floors of the parking garage can either go up, down or both. There are several benefits to a multi-level parking facility with an automated parking system, the most important being that one can stack more cars in a compact space because they are parked by robots.

Benefits of Organised & Automated Parking

– No need to search for available parking spaces

– No need to walk through the parking garage

– Time-saving

– Consistent parking experience

– The vehicle is safe and secure without any worry about the theft and damage

Trends in Parking

When the concept of parking came into existence, no one had imagined that one day, these places would be rife with technology. Today, technology has revolutionised the way parking lots function, making parking extremely convenient for mall visitors.

Parking Apps: A lot of malls provide parking apps through which visitors can check parking availability before entering the mall. These helps not just help them identify vacant spaces but also help them book a parking spot before they enter the mall. Visitors can get real-time parking information through their phones and can also get the guidance, pricing information and real-time occupancy simultaneously.

Cashless Payment: Cashless/e- payment ensures that paying parking charges at the exit takes the minimum amount of time. There is no need for visitors to keep exact change in hand, no long queues on the parking ramp. Also, more and more parking operators are allowing credit/debit/online payments through mobile phones to ensure convenience.

Challenges Faced

Security: Manning security is the biggest challenge for parking authorities in shopping malls. And it’s not just about vehicle safety, it also about the safety of visitors. Parking lots are usually huge areas spread across multi-levels and malls make sure they do everything in their power to ensure that security is not breached. Mall developers install and maintain CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, toilets in the parking areas to provide a safe and secure platform for visitors.

Ambiance: Parking garages are usually in the basement area, which does not get ample supply of sunlight and fresh air. During monsoon and heavy rains, there are situations, where there is a flow of rainwater in the parking which creates an unhealthy atmosphere. Malls work towards providing proper ventilation and an airy lot to ensure health and hygiene.

Signages: Guiding visitors from entry to exit point is another challenge, especially in multilevel mall parking. Signages, therefore, need to be clear and plentiful.

Lighting: Brightly lit garages are the norm of the day, with malls making sure that all nooks and crannies are well lit, and that all lights are in working order.

Parking Equipment

A lot of technical equipment requires maintenance and proper execution to make parking hassle-free. These include:

Barriers: No longer bamboo sticks propped up by a heavy stone, parking barriers today are technically controlled. Boom barriers scan payment codes and allow vehicles to enter and exit automatically.

Alarms: These are used in access and revenue control systems. They are system generated messages that indicate potential problems with equipment or operational rules that have been broken (i.e. vehicle entered lane and then blacked out). Car Park Management

Systems (CPMS): CPMS represents multiple parking technologies applied to off-street parking facilities. Other systems represented by CPMS include meter revenue systems, parking guidance systems, that track occupancy and other systems that do not necessarily include access and revenue control.

Ticket Validator: A ticket validator electronically encodes validations either onto the original transient ticket or onto a separate magnetic stripe validation ticket. These are magnetic strips similar to those of a credit card or hotel key. These can store a small amount of data as well.

Magnetic Stripe Reader (MSR): This is a hardware device that reads magnetic stripes and converts information stored there to data that can be used by a computer or controller.

Encoding Station: Encoding station is a computer or device, which is connected to a ticket validator. It is used to allow a cashier to update the magnetic stripe of a parking ticket with new information (rate, payment, etc.).

Exit Verifier: This is hardware in a lane where the customer inserts a dispensed ticket, confirming his payment. The hardware verifies payment and raises the gate. An exit verifier is also known as an exit station. Pay Station: Pay station or the cashier station is usually the corner where the final payment is made. It may be a computer generated machine or a person himself. In either of the case, the station has to built in a way that it is secured from the rain, sun and other prospects of damage.

Automated Pay Station (APS): The automated pay station allows for automated ticket processing in central cashiering facilities. It can supplement and / or replace cashiers. Sometimes these stations are called pay on foot – or pay in lane machines. The Automated Pay Station can accept multiple forms of payment and provide receipts.

Lane Controller: These are the electronics in the hardware associated with a lane. It choreographs the activity in the lane, activating and deactivating equipment based on triggers such as vehicle presence. The lane controller often sends and receives data from an online central database to allow access to the facility.

Counting System: Counting system or occupancy system is used to track the number of parkers in the parking area. It usually uses sensors, loops, infrared, cameras to record the number of vehicle pass through the parking lot.

Loops: Loops are sensors that are placed in the ground of a lane or level of a parking facility to detect a vehicle passing overhead. They track occupancy and enable ticket dispensers or permit readers by identifying the presence of a metal an object passing over the loop.

Parking Regulations & Fee

A few years ago, a Hyderabad High Court judgment stated that commercial establishments cannot collect parking fees from visitors since they are considered ‘public places’. The general law governing the development of the malls does not prohibit malls from collecting a parking fee. Meanwhile, mall operators argue that parking facilities incur operating and maintenance expenses and they cannot provide parking free-of-cost.

In India parking charges are often decided arbitrarily by the mall management. Rates can be flat or on an hourly basis and are usually different for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

While there are some malls which provide parking free-of-cost, and others which waive off parking fees according to the amount a consumer has spent in the mall, there are many which charge flat rates throughout the week. A lot of malls inflate parking rates over the weekend, which sees more incoming traffic.

There are many sides to the parking debate besides legal and regulatory aspects – both from the shopping mall management side, retailers present in the mall, customers’ viewpoint etc.

Consumer Perception: The purpose of visiting a mall has no time limitations. It can be hours long visit but definitely won’t be an overnight visit in any case. Mall parking in India are owned by the malls and no mall provide overnight parking facility as if now. Customers visiting the malls often don’t mind shelling out extra cash in form of parking fee as they know their vehicle is secure and they can shop n peace. The customer who is visiting a mall for a short time, say just to exchange a product or delivering a product, will definitely appreciate at least a first-hour fee waiver.

Mall Perspective: As far as shopping mall developers are concerned, they consider it a form of service which requires manpower, equipment and maintenance. The reasons for charging parking fees are:

a) Pay parking at malls is a widespread practice

b) To recover the cost of construction

c) To cover parking operation, maintenance and security costs

d) To generate a supplementary revenue stream

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls explains, “Malls are generally located around busy localities, and if malls do not charge parking facilitation fees then people visiting the neighbourhood commercial centres will park within the mall premises. This, in turn, will cause inconvenience to the genuine customers who visits the mall with a conviction that they will get assured parking for their vehicle. This will also lead to unauthorised parking which may cause congestion on the connecting roads. There is a cost involved in constructing and maintaining the parking spaces.

In the past, we have received customer feedback that they are willing to pay for the parking space. Our business depends on good traffic flow to our malls and we are cautious of the parking charges. Anything which is not appreciated by our customers will have an impact on our business.

Parking facilitation charges are decided keeping in mind all these factors and helps us in recovering our construction and maintenance costs.”

“Malls are privately owned properties where customers are welcomed to have great shopping and leisure experience. However, we feel that certain sections of society interpret malls as public places. We would request them to appreciate this difference between a public place and a privately-owned property which services the larger public needs,” he adds.

According to Mukesh Kumar, CEO, Infiniti Malls: “This subject is under lot of debate. Parking facility is generally built at a huge cost for the convenience of the mall visitors. We levy a small charge to recover our maintenance and operational cost. Parking charges are levied to ensure that the facility is not misused, and genuine customers can find a place to park their vehicles. Availability of a good and safe parking space aids in adding footfall in the mall.”

Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select CITYWALK points out, “The terms and conditions by which we had acquired the land from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), mention clearly that we can charge a parking fee. Charging the parking fee is also important to maintain safety and management of the parking lot. This includes the cost of parking marshals, security guards, ventilation and lighting. We have not received any order of the court where it has directed us to offer free parking. If we get any such directive, we would, of course, comply with set regulations.”

“Nothing comes free. The parking tariff charged hardly covers the interest cost of making the parking lot. The amounts spent on hygiene, maintenance, human resource, security, and technology translate into serious cost and by charging parking fees, we are marginably able to cover all these costs. I don’t think any mall in India will be able to make money through parking. This is a service to patrons which is amounting to security, comfort and hygiene service enjoyed at the mall,” says Sanjeev Mehra, VP, Quest Properties India Limited.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Malls feels that regulations were enforced to avoid congestion on road, however, parking fee is necessary to upkeep the security and maintenance of the area. “It is also a way to deter people who would misuse the space or occupy parking without any intention to visit the mall. Keeping in mind the cost of management which includes parking space, security guards, parking personals, housekeeping staff, safety and surveillance technology, parking fee is charged, so that space is safe and functional for mall patrons,” he says.

Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, COO, Amanora Mall says,“Maintaining a parking lot requires a lot of investment as there is an operational cost associated with it. We have to invest a considerable amount of manpower resource, technology, cleanliness measures and another necessary resource to make sure that there is enough safety and smooth functioning of the entire parking space and to maintain that kind space we charge negligible parking fees from the customers to ensure a troublefree experience.”

Regulatory Aspect: In India, public parking falls under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation, which regulates the system within its jurisdiction.

The Municipal Corporation usually licenses private contractors to operate pay parking lots in lieu of prescribed amount to be deposited with the civic authority. Mall parking is a private space belonging to its owner. There is no uniform national law to regulate the vehicle parking fees imposed in private buildings as of now.