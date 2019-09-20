Amazon India gears up for festival season

Gearing up for the festival season, Amazon India has increased the number of its fashion brands from 21,000 to 34,000.

“Amazon is offering more than 8.7 million fashion products to its customers this year and has added close to 22,000 sellers since last year to take the number of sellers to 86,000,” said Mayank Shivam, Director – Category Management, Amazon Fashion, India.

Amazon Fashion claims to have the largest online ethnic wear store, which offers over 2 lakh styles. The designer boutique on Amazon, which sees a lot of demand during the festive season, currently has 285 designers, including big names such Ashish Soni, Asheema Leena and Rohit Bal as well as emerging young designers from across the country.

“We truly believe that fashion is for everyone and it is not limited to a few people. Every individual is fashionable in their own way and with increasing consumer demand need to address to different set of fashion choices. Also, the manufacturer, designer and brand community have a voice of their own,” said Shivam. “With digital and online media growing, customers are becoming very vocal about what they want,” he added.

The online shopping platform offers over 25,000 new designs from more than 100 jewellery brands, including Malabar, ORRA, Joyallukas, Mia by Tanishq and Bhima.

“We are continuously working and offering a unique selection that customers have never seen before. Reason why 65 per cent of our sales come from tier 2, 3 and 4 towns and cities. More than 80 per cent of the new customers of Amazon come from these places and one out of every three customers purchase from the fashion category,” said Shivam.

According to Shivam, along with its selection of products, what has helped the platform grow in India its its two-day delivery time in more than 200 towns and cities and 30-day return policy.

The company recently launched the #AmazonFestiveYatra. The ‘House-on-Wheels’ roadshow with over 600 products, will visit 13 cities covering over 6,000 kilometres throughout the festive season, providing Amazon sellers an opportunity to engage with their customers get their feedback.

Explaining the concept behind it, Shivam said: “The ‘House on Wheels’ is essentially three trucks assembled together to create a Indian home. It has everything from furniture, electronics, furnishing, fashion, kitchen and accessories. And it is a smart home, which is Alexa enabled. It will stop in four cities, including Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The idea is to give a look and feel of an Indian home and how Amazon as a marketplace helps you find everything.

“We have been very careful and thoughtful about the products that we have chosen as each of these products represent the richness of Indian heritage. Each of the products selected are from different parts of India — handicrafts from Rajasthan, sarees coming from different part of India and other handicrafts that represent the rich traditions of the country,” said Shivam.