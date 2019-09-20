Virat Kohli forays into kids category with PUMA one8

India’s leading athlete Virat Kohli launched his first collection for kids with global sportswear brand PUMA. Catering to a new generation of fitness enthusiasts, PUMA one8 Kids introduces athleisure wear for boys between the age of 4 – 14 years.

Encouraging children to lead an active lifestyle, the collection has been developed keeping in mind needs of the younger generation. Designed by Virat Kohli himself, the collection includes a range of sneakers, tees, shorts, active pants and accessories like backpack and beanie. It demonstrates his bold and dynamic personality with colors and silhouettes reflective of his personal style.

On the launch of the collection Virat Kohli said, “Sport holds a very important place in my life. It has helped me become who I am today. I urge every parent to encourage their children to play more and remain physically fit. It’s fun, relieves stress and helps them stay healthy. The launch of the kid’s collection is my way of calling out to our future generations, because feeling fit and looking active is a simple step towards leading a more active lifestyle.”

“Kohli is a great inspiration and role model for children. Ever since we launched the PUMA one8 collection, we had many kids come to our stores eager to buy merchandise designed by him. We are thrilled to extend our range to all his young fans,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India. “Kids is a key category for PUMA. With this launch, we look to further build this segment and enhance the collection for our younger consumers,” he added.

Kohli’s exclusive one8 collection will be available at PUMA stores across the country and on in.puma.com.

