Amazon launches new fulfilment centre in Maharashtra

Expanding its infrastructure footprint in Maharashtra, e-commerce major Amazon announced the launch of new fulfilment centre near Bhiwandi, here on Tuesday.

“The new fulfilment centre has added over 1.5 million cubic feet storage space and will enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states. With this, amazon.in now has storage capacity of more than 6 million cubic feet across 14 fulfilment centres in Maharashtra,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon India plans to have more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states with a combined storage space of around 25 million cubic feet by the end of 2019.

The new fulfilment centre will cater to customer demand for products like smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, fashion and FMCG products.