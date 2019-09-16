Flipkart’s 2GUD and Japanese brand MINISO announce partnership

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced a partnership between its independent value platform 2GUD and Japanese designer consumer products brand MINISO India, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The agreement offers 2GUD online distribution rights for MINISO’s products in India effective from this month-end, and will enable the brand to reach 2GUD’s million-plus consumer base across the country, a Flipkart statement said.

MINISO India plans to bring their merchandise ranging from household and consumer goods and other non-durables to the 2GUD platform, with an initial strategy of going live with 60 curated products and scaling up the selection over the next few months.

“The partnership will allow MINISO to extend its reach beyond its existing brick-and-mortar stores, into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities…,” the statement said.