UNIQLO to open its first store in New Delhi on October 4

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, announced that it will open its first store in New Delhi on Friday, October 4. The new store, which marks the company’s launch in India, is located in Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and promises to be a beautiful window to showcase LifeWear and promote the brand.

With simplicity, quality and longevity as its key principal, the brand creates designs that are modern yet thoughtful. This is founded on its unique LifeWear concept, committed to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles.

As a part of the build up to the launch, the brand has executed UNIQLO cube like installations across various touch points in Delhi. These installations are made of brand’s iconic red cube which have been integrated with Indian elements such as cricket balls, kites and red bangles.

The first 500 brand enthusiasts and shoppers on the opening date will receive UNIQLO T-shirts (UTs) of their personal choice.

Commenting on the announcement, Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer UNIQLO India said, “We are very excited to announce the opening date. We look forward to formally opening our doors to the Indian customers and offering UNIQLO’s high quality, highly functional apparel that we call LifeWear starting from Delhi at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj.”