Thailand’s renowned Jaspal Group enters India with accessories brand LYN

LYN was launched in 2001 to cater to ladies with an eye for fashion and trendy products. With the brand essence ‘Fashion as an affordable luxury’, LYN offers a wide range of fashion accessories from runway-inspired handbags and wallets, glamorous occasion shoes, to staple accessories from watches to eyewear, with on-trend designs that stand on four brand attributes: sophisticated, trendy, sexy, and elegant.

For 18 years, the success of LYN has spanned across South East Asia region, making the brand reach number 1 in retail fashion accessory industry. With 50 stores in Thailand, 2 stores in Cambodia, and 10 stores in Vietnam and now in India, LYN is continuing to fulfill the needs of its fashion-forward consumers with this first store in India.

With their first store in India at Select CityWalk Mall New Delhi, LYN Fall/Winter 2019 invites customers to the season where all individuality and uniqueness are fully expressed and celebrated. Shifting from the warm, adventurous air of summer desert to the elegant atmosphere of European urban, this newest collection majestically embarks on the ‘Dare to be’ concept with highlighted pieces full of new statement ornaments and bold details that perfectly promote every modern woman’s confidence, self-expression, identity and uniqueness, in a glamorous and sophisticated fashion.