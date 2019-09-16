Going Sustainable: GUESS introduces GUESS Eco collection for fall 2019

This fall 2019, GUESS is introducing GUESS Eco: a collection for men and women made with environmentally conscious materials and manufacturing processes. The collection supports the brand’s sustainability goal to develop 25 percent of its denim and source 20 percent of its materials according to its GUESS Eco guidelines by 2021. The GUESS Eco collection started in Europe in 2016 and is now offered globally every season.

Utilizing water-saving techniques and environmentally friendly practices, all GUESS Eco denim this season, as well as select non-denim styles, features Lenzing’s TENCEL™ Lyocell. Loved for its lightweight, cool and soft hand feel, TENCEL™ branded fibers are derived from responsibly managed forests protected from illegal forest management practices.

GUESS’s Eco Luxe denim, available in six different styles and washes, features TENCEL™ lyocell with REFIBRA™ technology – an innovative process that helps to reduce industry waste by upcycling cotton scraps from manufacturing. The brand’s classic 1981 Skinny and Sexy Curve fits have been developed with Eco Luxe denim fabrication, and can be outfitted with logo and graphic t-shirts and tanks made with 100 percent organic cottons well knit tops and dresses made with Lenzing’s TENCEL™ Modal. For men, Eco Luxe slim tapered denim jeans in light to medium washes are seen alongside Super Skinny and Skinny style fits.

“GUESS Eco started as a grassroots initiative from our sustainability and product design teams, and has quickly grown into an important Company initiative. At GUESS we are responding with our resources and our strong commitment to change. The world is watching iconic brands like GUESS and asking ever more demanding questions about the impact we create with everything we do. Our promise is to make a conscious effort to offer high quality products designed with the environment and our communities in mind. I am very proud to see how our associates are using this incredible business as a force to make this world a better place,” says Carlos Alberini, CEO of GUESS, Inc.

“The evolution of the GUESS Eco denim to include TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ brings circularity to denim by utilizing cotton scraps without compromising quality or aesthetics. With the technology in fiber developments, GUESS is on a path to reduce its environmental footprint. We are pleased to partner with GUESS as they raise consumer awareness with educational messages across digital and retail platforms,” says Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development, Lenzing.

For a limited time online and in stores, GUESS will offer a reusable tote bag with qualifying purchases starting Saturday, September 14.