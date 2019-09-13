Satyen P Momaya, CEO, Celio Future Fashion Pvt Ltd

Satyen Momaya is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience working across Retail, Telecom and Consumer Durables industries. He has a successful track record in building a strong, profitable business and achieving market growth objectives.

At Celio, Momaya spearheads the Retail Business right from operations and management to marketing related activities and revenue generation. He is responsible for the growth and development of the brand Celio in India, and works towards making it a premier menswear brand in the country.

He believes in collaborative leadership, building a winning team and follows the motto of “Execute without Excuse”.

Momaya previously had a successful 9-year stint at Levi Strauss India Pvt Ltd where he was the Director-Retail since March 2015 for 2 years and led the Retail Business for the brand. Prior to this, he has also worked for Vodafone, LG Electronics and BPL Ltd.

He is a post graduate in Management Studies from Poona University.