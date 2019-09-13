Sri Sri Tattva strengthens presence in Mongolia; launches online store

Sri Sri Tattva has launched its online store in Mongolia, strengthening its presence in the country. The customers will now have the convenience of getting their favourite products home delivered by ordering on the website www.mongolia.srisritattva.comor on the mobile application which is available for Android and will be available for iOS shortly.

The brand had earlier launched its product in the country in July this year by tying up with chains like Nomin Super Market, Monos Pharmacy and Mini Markets. Products like Ojasvita, Sudanta and other Health Care products have been received very well in the country. It has now also introduced its apparel brand BYOGI, offering a range of Indian traditional and fusion wear for men and women. BYOGI apparel were received with a lot of excitement and can also be ordered online on the website and mobile application.

Sri Sri Tattva has chosen DHL, one of the largest logistic companies in the world, as their logistic partner in the country. Over the years DHL has built a strong delivery network in Mongolia and will help the Indian brand to ensure that their products are efficiently delivered to the customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, “Response to the launch of our products in the Mongolian market earlier this year has been very encouraging. I am happy now that with the availability of our online store, our range of high quality FMCG products and apparel by BYOGI is just a click away from the customers. With DHL as our logistic partner, I am confident that the products will reach the customers within the intended timelines.”

Odgerel Begz, Chairman, DHL, Mongolia, said “We are happy partnering with Sri Sri Tattva and we will provide the best of our services throughout Mongolia to ensure timely delivery of the products. We understand the value of time when it comes to online deliveries. Over the years we have gathered the required expertise to deliver on time.”