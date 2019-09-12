Akshay Narvekar

Founder

Bombay Shirt Company

Akshay Narvekar is the founder of Bombay Shirt Company (BSC) a unique fashion e-commerce venture launched in 2012. For the first time in India, Narvekar has presented men (and women) with a one of a kind solution to design and tailor their own shirts, down to the last stitch—all at the click of a mouse! The business has now expanded to include multiple brick-and-mortar presences, and is in the process of scaling up internationally.

Narvekar feels very strongly about the fact that every man or woman should have the ability to channel their creativity into what they wear, and also be able to tailor their wardrobe to suit their personality. This is what drove him to launch his entrepreneurial journey with BSC.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Narvekar graduated from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and political Science. Post his graduation Narvekar worked at BCBG Max Azria, a billion dollar apparel brand, in Strategy & Operations for over 4 years at their Los Angeles offices.

Upon his return to India, Narvekar earned his MBA in Finance & Strategy from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He then worked at Everstone Capital Private Equity for two years. His tryst with fashion and design continued after he moved on from Everstone and helped launch the chic Mumbai-based design label Obataimu.

In his free time Akshay Narvekar enjoys dabbling in sports and photography and is also an avid traveler.