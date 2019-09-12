POPxo launches private label of skin, bath & body and hair products

POPxo, India’s largest community for women, has launched its private-label beauty collection #POPxoEverydayBeauty.

This pivotal launch marks the company’s entry into the lucrative and growing beauty segment. The collection decodes beauty for millennials and promises to put the fun back in skincare with their community approved products. The range is all about making everyday beauty fun, effective and 100 percent fuss-free. Packed with natural ingredients, they are paraben-free, non-toxic and cruelty-free.

The highlight of the launch is the signature packaging that resonates well with POPxo’s userbase of 43 million MAUs across platforms. With the new beauty collection, POPxo aims at making its users look good and feel good, every day.

Available in 3 product categories: skin, bath & body and hair, the newly launched collection comprises 17 products. The POPxo Beauty Collection is perfect for women who seek simple, easy to use and effective beauty products with herbal ingredients and uplifting package design. The skin collection boasts of unique and effective ingredients like lotus oil, aloe vera, tulsi extract, rose leaves, etc. while the bath & body and hair collection have been created with active ingredients like coconut milk, green apple, argan oil, Vitamin E, etc.

On the launch of the POPxo beauty collection Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO, Luxeva Ltd says, “This is an important launch for us as beauty is a key interest area for our users. We are very excited to enter this large and growing segment. Each product addresses the POPxo core user’s personality, voice and everyday concerns.”

“Our large user base, proven digital market capabilities and data-driven insights into what users are looking for places us in a unique position to successfully create, launch and market DTC brands for millennial women across categories. Our unique marketing approach allows us to dramatically reduce the cost of user acquisition by relying on organic content generated by our team, our users and our Plixxo influencer base,” she adds.