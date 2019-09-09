Amazon tests ‘New’ badge to help shoppers discover latest products

Amazon is reportedly testing a new feature aimed at helping shoppers discover newly released products.

According to CNBC, the e-commerce giant is testing a ‘New’ badge to highlight recently launched products. It is unclear how Amazon is using these badges but the test is currently live in select markets for certain customers.

The new feature is aimed at improving the shopping experience on Amazon. The company already displays a number of badges such as ‘Top Brand’, ‘Bestsellers’, and ‘Amazon’s Choice’ which are based on factors including customer reviews and pricing.