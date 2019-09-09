SUGAR Cosmetics opens first EBO in North India

SUGAR Cosmetics, one of the fastest growing premium colour cosmetics brands in the country, has opened its first exclusive brand outlet in North India. Located at MGF Metropolitan Mall, the store is designed to house the complete range of the brand, giving customers access to a plethora of beauty and makeup products that cover Lips, Eyes, Face and Nails categories.

With a phenomenally swift retail store count growth of 777 percent in the past year, and diversifying their overall product range to nearly 350+, the brand aims to bring about an extraordinary experience to its dominant audience of millennials.

The new store is spread across 197 sq.ft. area allowing the customers to indulge in the cult favourites of infinitely blendable and long lasting foundations, crush worthy lipsticks, intensely pigmented kohls and liners and vibrant nail lacquers. Apart from being one of the leading makeup brands in India, the brand has recently forayed into the skincare category through SUGAR Sheet Masks, for an at-home spa experience, which will also be available in stores.

Speaking at the launch, Vineeta Singh, CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “We are overjoyed to announce the launch of our exclusive store in the city of Gurugram. This millennium city is a key hub for makeup aficionados and women who love to experiment with their looks. With the opening of this store, SUGAR reaches a total of 770+ retail outlets PAN India including exclusive stores, self-operated kiosks, general trade stores and shops-in-shop in channel partners like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Health & Glow, Project Eve and more. In the past few years, SUGAR Cosmetics has had an accelerated progress in their retail front achieving a revenue growth of 700 percent, being present across 92 cities, captivating the international market with in store presence in Russia and bagging two prestigious awards for their retail expansion in such a short time. With this exhilarated growth rate, we are hoping to touch 1,000+ retail outlets by the end of 2019.”

SUGAR Cosmetics is a cruelty-free makeup brand that is high on style and higher on performance. The brand is inspired by and targeted towards bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Manufactured in state-of-the art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face and Nail categories across the world.