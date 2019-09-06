Suchi Mukherjee, Founder & CEO, Limeroad.com

Suchi Mukherjee is the Founder and CEO of online shopping portal Limeroad.com, which was founded in 2012. She was among the 15 women voted for ‘Rising Talent – Global Leaders Under 40’ at the World Women’s Forum in Paris in 2010, for her contributions in scaling businesses encompassing consumer technology.

Creating and scaling businesses which deeply impact people’s lives using technology is her sole passion. She was part of the early team building out the UK business for eBay in the mid 2000s, creating earning opportunities for millions of sellers. UK went on to become the second largest eBay market in the world.

Subsequently, as executive management team member at Skype, she led teams that designed the biggest upgrade in Skype’s product history since launch, thus enabling free peer-to-peer multiparty video and screen share.

Post that, as Managing Director, she built Gumtree into UK’s largest online classifieds business, with leadership positions in jobs and consumer-to-consumer cars, thus helping millions of women and men find incredibly useful daily life savers.

She is Cambridge Commonwealth Scholar from Cambrige University, a British Chevening Scholar from London School of Economics and a graduate from St. Stephens college, New Delhi.

With nearly 18 years of experience in the top management of leading consumer technology businesses, Suchi launched LimeRoad in October 2012 with a vision of creating the largest women’s-only marketplace in South East Asia.