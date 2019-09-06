Tablez brings International brand YOYOSO to India

Tablez, the leading organized retail group will be launching two stores of international chain of lifestyle brand YOYOSO in Bengaluru at Vega City Mall and RMZ Galleria Mall on September 06, 2019. Tablez plans to expand the network to 150 stores over the next 3 years.

Speaking about the brand launch, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “We are excited to join hands with YOYOSO to bring the popular international chain to India. YOYOSO is a one-stop destination for simple, fashionable and trendy additions to meet daily life needs. We are sure that it will strike a chord with the discerning Indian consumers and will bring plenty of surprises and happiness to the country.”

Xie Wen Liang, Co-founder and General Manager of YOYOSO, said, “India is the land of hope and the country of fashion; we are very happy to bring the YOYOSO brand to India together with Tablez. The two YOYOSO stores to launch in Bengaluru are the first steps in our strategic cooperation. I believe that with joint efforts, Tablez will definitely develop YOYOSO into a leading brand of high-quality lifestyle in India’s retail industry.”

YOYOSO, founded by Ma Huan in 2014, is an internationally renowned international chain of lifestyle brand. Headquartered in Yiwu, China and operated by Yiwu Think Tanks Trading Co. Ltd. The brand offers affordable, fashionable, and trendy daily life products through an optimized combination of functionality, quality, design, and value – while upholding the philosophy of sustainable development. Today, over 1,000 YOYOSO stores serve more than 1 billion customers across 36 countries.

Tablez is teaming up with YOYOSO to introduce the brand to India. It plans to open YOYOSO stores across multiple locations over the next five years, with 30 stores to be launched in the first phase. YOYOSO’s simple, natural, high-quality and great value products aim to strike a chord with the discerning consumers, bringing plenty of surprises and happiness to a new-generation India.

YOYOSO features more than 5,000 high-quality products with excellent price-performance ratios across categories like health & beauty, creative home necessities, seasonal products, digital accessories, stationery & gifts, and fashion accessories.

In addition to aesthetics, the key fundamentals of every YOYOSO product are practicality, functionality, and durability. The design style focuses on simplicity and open-mindedness while retaining fashion elements. Not only is traditional craftsmanship preserved, but continuous innovation also helps maintain value pricing for YOYOSO’s high-quality products. 500 new products are launched every month for customers to enjoy the latest trends and, as a result, a quality lifestyle.