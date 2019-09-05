FECs come into play as Tier-II malls turn community hubs

8 8 VIVIANA MALL, THANE

For the residents of Thane, Viviana Mall is a great community hub. An FEC has been part of Viviana’s culture since it opened doors to consumers in 2013. The mall has achieved steadily increasing footfalls, shopping spends and overall retail turnover over the years and having an FEC zone has only enhanced and contributed to its growing brand value.

“The mall culture has been prevalent in India for just about two decades now. Having said that in these two decades the entire industry has survived a lot. While 2007-2008 saw a surge in the number of malls, the onset of recession did impact the mall and retail sector in early 2008. Only the players who understood that malls need to graduate from just being a shopping centre to an experience zone survived the test of time. This was a key factor which made FECs play a significant role in revolutionising the Indian mallscape,” explains Manoj K Agarwal, CEO, Viviana Mall.

He says that a combination of digitisation, rapid urbanisation, rise in disposable incomes and changes in the lifestyle of the middle-class and the malls understanding their existencewas more as providers of experiences that went beyond just shopping, is what has made malls successful today.

“We at Viviana, gauged this trend through in-depth market research and launched itself with ample amount of options in its Fun and Entertainment formats. Thus, making Viviana a destination mall in the true sense,” he further adds.

One of the mall’s USPs is that Viviana Mall always aims to change with changing times and the team feels that the old should always be replaced with new and upgraded versions.

“In keeping with this belief, we have recently got our FEC totally renovated and have added a number of new rides. These help us give our customers the very best in customer engagement and value and give them an amusement park-type experience. This, in turn, has increased our footfalls and sales which has led to organic growth for us as a whole. This is the kind of experience we have in mind when we curate our events and our FEC zones for our customers,” says Agarwal.

“We want consumers to get good value for their time and money and make sure when they think leisure time with family, they come to Viviana,” he states. Viviana’s FEC offering is in the form a 30,000 sq. ft. space with Cinepolis, being their star attraction. Cinepolis has 14 Screens including a 4-Screen VIP section offering recliner seats, butler service and an exclusive dining menu offering a wide array of scrumptious dishes.

The traditional section has 10 screens offering a excellent range of movies to view including 3 special screens which provide I-max, 4DX and Atmos formats along with a fresh newlydesigned food and beverage menu thus offering our customers a 360-degree entertainment experience.

This has helped in making them a key player in mall on a pan India basis that offers unique recreation options thus differentiating Viviana from other malls in the country.

This combined with a 30,000 sq. ft. FEC in the mall has made Viviana a heavily popular mallamongst all our customers across Mumbai. Fun City has been with Viviana since its inception in 2015, giving customers a wide range of rides to choose from. They also have VR based gaming options and some superb amusement park themed rides that add to the thrill for customers.