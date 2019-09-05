Product Innovation: Nike announces Siri-controllable ‘Adapt Huarache’ self-lacing shoes

Nike has announced the latest iteration of its Adapt Huaraches, with the standout feature being a self-lacing motor that can be controlled using Siri, Apple’s digital voice assistant.

The shoes are a redesign of the original Nike Huarache and use the same FitAdapt technology as the Nike Adapt BB released earlier this year.

Nike’s FitAdapt lacing system is run from a midfoot motor and is controlled by the Nike Adapt app. Using the app, wearers of the Nike Adapt Huarache can set up a number of preset fits for their foot type and activity.

According to the press release, the new Adapt Huarache sneakers also work with the Apple Watch and Siri, allowing you to simply ask Siri to lace or unlace the shoes.

The new sneakers from the Nike stable feature the same neoprene supportive exoskeleton that did duty on the original 1991 Air Huaraches, lending continuity to the brand, while accommodating technological advances. The latest edition of the iconic sneakers will include two LED lights that are capable of changing colours if users tinker with the settings on the app.

The two modes are dependent on foot type. The preset modes are ‘Chill’ and ‘Move,’ causing the sole and body of the shoe to adapt to everyday situations such as working out in the gym, reclining in a chair at office, or standing in a metro coach during one’s daily commute.