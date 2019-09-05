H&M to open across four new cities

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, known for offering high fashion and quality basics at affordable prices, is opening four new stores in India at Kochi, Nagpur, Dehradun and Jalandhar

The stores are set to open in Fall 2019 in TMS Prestige – Kochi, Trillium Mall- Nagpur, Pinnacle Plaza, Dehradun and Model Town- Jalandhar.

The four new stores, spread over approximately 65,000 square feet, will offer fashion inspirations for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men, teenagers and kids.

“New stores in cities across India reinforces H&M’s customer centric focus. We look forward to welcoming customers at their new favorite fashion destination.” said Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India.

H&M currently operates 42 stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Amritsar, Indore, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Mohali, Mysore, Ahmedabad and online on Myntra and hm.com.