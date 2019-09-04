Club Factory eyes place in top three e-commerce players in India

Chinese e-tailer Club Factory on Tuesday said it is aiming to be among the top three e-commerce players in India as it looks to attract sellers with zero percent commission strategy.

According to a PTI report: Also, the company is ramping up investments to meet higher consumer demands.

Last month, the company announced its new scale-up strategy with plans to on-board over 10,000 sellers this year. It claims to have on-boarded over 5,000 sellers since the announcement.

“After witnessing a rapid growth and success in India, we are now looking forward to an era of FAC (Flipkart, Amazon, Club Factory) to be the future of India e-commerce market. We are further empowering local SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in India with our zero per cent commission strategy and also making significant investment in the ecosystem to meet higher consumer demands,” Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory told PTI.

The company opened its sellers recruitment programme in India offering products in the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets and electronics and home categories.

The programme is helping sellers avail marketing fee waiver and zero commission to achieve 20-30 percent cost saving as compared to selling on other platforms, the benefits of which are passed on to the consumer, he said.

Club Factory is also conducting training and offering support for sellers on the platform.

“Currently, 70 percent of the orders are executed from India SMEs with a strong focus on products locally made in India. Also, after adopting the local marketplace strategy, the total order volume has significantly increased by over 100 percent since beginning of this year,” Lou said.

The company has three warehouses in India and is planning to set up more to expedite delivery of products in the country.