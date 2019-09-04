Mustard Fashion to ramp up its presence in North India

Mustard Fashion- a leading regular and plus size brand for women is scaling up its presence in northern India by opening three more stores in Rajouri Garden New Delhi, Pacific Mall, Dehradun and Pacific Mall, Dwarka respectively. With these 3 store launches, the brand now has a total of 30 stores in 14 cities of India.

The new store in Rajouri Garden, Delhi spreads across 800 sq.ft. and Pacific Mall, Dehradun store is spread across 764 sqft. The store is a physical render of the Mustard website – clean, fuss-free, effortless to browse, equipped with the most coveted modern ethnic fashion and lifestyle products.

Mustard has launched the store with a clear focus on design. The design of the store flows around the ‘desires’ of target and loyal customers for Mustard these desires are translated into a store design which celebrates ‘womanhood’ in its most democratic form- ‘urbane’, ‘sophistication’, ‘feminine’, ‘subtle’, and ‘energetic’. These expressions are translated in design using origami as a form and natural hues and textures. One can browse products online, get the touch and feel of the merchandise in the store and then order at their convenience online or offline!

Speaking at the launch, Saurabh Gupta, MD said, “North India is home to the huge retail growth opportunity for Mustard as the region witnesses hefty spending spree from its women population who are driving the retail growth of the region. By the end of 2020, we plan to open 20 new stores taking the tally to 50 stores nationwide.”

Founded in the year 2004 in India, Mustard is a fashion label of international repute. The apparel manufacturing and retail brand was established to provide classy western and chic contemporary Indian wears for women of different age groups and of all sizes. Each of Mustard’s designer collections brings the best of style, trend, and comfort. Mustard offers ready-to-wear garments for women in 10 different sizes from regular to plus as it understands the Indian body type better than any other brand.