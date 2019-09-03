Aakash Vaghela, Co-Founder & MD, AV Organics

Aakash Vaghela is Co-Founder & MD at AV Organics. An enterprising professional, with new business development as his core strength, he is spearheading all the business functions including, sales and distribution across target market, team expansion and setting up the manufacturing facility.

A farsighted business enthusiast, he is a proficient negotiator and marketer. Through his determination, he aims to build a strong foundation for AV Organics’ success in India’s FMCG sector.

Prior to founding AV Organics, he founded the Emerald Group – Vadodara, and continues to lead it as the Managing Partner, where he is instrumental in driving new relationship and business development through his innate negotiation skills.

A health conscious person himself, he realised the importance of mineral rich hydration for India and that Alkaline water is a healthy substitute to regular water. Identifying the lack and the underlying opportunity, he set out to find a solution to fill this void that existed in the Indian beverage market. This is when he started Evocus – a brand of unique Alkaline water under AV Organics’ banner. With the extensive international exposure and experience, he brings in a fresh perspective to the business.

He graduated from Symbiosis, University, Pune and completed his post-graduation in Global Business Management from Regent’s College, London University.