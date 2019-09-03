Swiss luxury watchmaker H. Moser & Cie makes foray into Indian market

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer H. Moser & Cie has entered the Indian market through a retail partnership with luxury watch stores chain Ethos Watch Boutiques.

H. Moser & Cie, whose timepieces are priced Rs 9.40 lakh upwards, will be available through at least four selling points in major metro cities across the network of Ethos Watch Boutiques within the next few years, according to a statement by the company.

Its collections Heritage, Endeavour, Pioneer, Swiss Alp Watch and Venturer will now be available here, it added.

Edouard Meylan, Chief Executive Officer, H. Moser & Cie said, “For our brand H. Moser & Cie, the Indian market is interesting and unchartered. We are looking forward to venturing out to a new territory and making investments in India. This country has a rich history in luxury, which is an intrinsic part of the culture and heritage here.”

Pranav Saboo, Chief Executive Officer, Ethos Watch Boutiques said, “The Indian market has witnessed an increase in demand for bespoke luxury watch brands in the recent years. Watch enthusiasts are better informed and educated, looking for rare timepieces. This is where H. Moser & Cie has great potential.”

H. Moser & Cie manufactures watches in Switzerland.

Its all movements are manufactured in-house, and every watch is built and finished by hand.

The company was created by Heinrich Moser in 1828. Based in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, it currently employs around 60 people and produces more than 1,500 watches a year.

Founded in 2003, Ethos Watch is the country’s largest chain of luxury watch boutiques and currently has 53 stores across over 16 cities.