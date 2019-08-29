Nidhi Yadav, Founder and Creative Head, AKS Clothing

High employees’ skills, high customer satisfaction, low-profit margin and least defection rate ensure long-term success for every business. Nidhi Yadav, the young fashionpreneur, and inspirational designer do not only propagate this axiom but she also strictly applies it in her ambitious venture – AKS.

The lady with subtle panache and perfection is the queen of fusion wears in the Indian Subcontinent who loves to drape contemporary women in best attires and fits. She is not just an acclaimed designer; she is a successful business leader too who can envision the opportunities with utmost confidence and elan.

Nidhi is a Computer Science Graduate who has worked for Deloitte before pursuing her Masters Fashion Studies from Italy.

She has a good sense of trend forecasting, designing, and prints which always keep her brand fresh and trendy. She is the driving force of the organisation and always receptive to explore opportunities in the fashion world.

She is proactive to embrace best innovations and practices in the digital haute couture industry. To unwind herself after hectic schedules, she loves travelling and is a local food enthusiast.