Future Lifestyle gets shareholders nod to raise Rs 300 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Monday informed that it has got shareholders’ approval to raise Rs 300 crore by issuing equity shares to Apollo India Private Equity IV (Mauritius) Ltd on a preferential basis.

According to a PTI report: The company has received approval to issue 64.79 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an “issue price of Rs 463 per Equity Share (including premium of Rs.461/- per Equity Share) on preferential basis” to Apollo India, in an Extra ordinary general meeting held on Monday.

The proposal was passed by 99.99 percent votes in favour on votes polled, said a regulatory filing.

Besides, it also get approval to increase in limits for making investments, giving loans and guarantees or providing security.