Coca-Cola enters India non-alcoholic malt-drink mart

Beverage major Coca-Cola has entered India’s niche but potentially high-volume non-alcoholic malt drinks market in a big way with its global brand Barbican.

The company, which launched pilot project six months back, focuses on the youth. “We introduced Barbican, a non-alcoholic malt-based beverages, in select Indian markets,” a senior company official told IANS.

As part of the pilot, Barbican is imported and available at around 3,000 select outlets across metropolitan cities.

The recent foray is part of Coca-Cola’s plan to introduce more healthier options in the F&B segment in India.

The launch became possible after Coca-Cola acquired 50 percent stake in Middle East-based Aujan Industries’ beverages division.

At present, the company offers a range of beverages, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Fanta, Limca and Sprite.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken and Kingfisher have already entered this market segment to target the vast untapped market of non-alcohol drinkers in India.

A non-alcoholic malt drink is a high energy beverage, brewed in the same fashion as beer or ale.