IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA 2019), which was held in Mumbai on August 26, 2019, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail.

With no end in sight for the rise of online shopping, never has it been more important for retailers, shopping centre developers, city planners and communities to work together for creating a new ecosystem of lifestyle destinations.

Retail destinations are often at the very forefront of customer experience and connection. IRA honoured outstanding retailers and professionals who excelled in every aspect of retail – technological innovations, customer experience, and making profits, in front of an audience comprising the who’s who of retail in India.

Awardees 2019

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing and Promotions (Special Event) – Manyavar – India Ethnic Week Diwali Campaign

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing and Promotions (Collections and Expansion) – Clinique – 360-degree Omnichannel Campaign and Puma – Virat Kohli Puma X One8 Campaign

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing and Promotions (Social Cause) – Benetton – ‘#UnitedByHope – Social Experiement’ Digital Campaign and Max Fashion – Behen Kuch Bhi Pehen Campaign

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Loyalty and Customer Engagement – Shoppers Stop – Brand Earned Burned

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Customer Experience – Park Avenue

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Marketing and Promotions – Puma

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Mobile and Omnichannel – Lenskart and SPAR

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Business Enabler – Shoppers Stop

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Special Jury Award –PVR

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Retail Design and Interiors – Simon Carter

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Dynamic Design and VM – Shoppers Stop – Vasant Kunj Signature Store

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Visual Merchandising – Aurelia – Disha Patani focussed VM and Shoppers Stop – VM with donated clothes with NGO Goonj

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Employee Practice Award – Landmark Group – Workplace by Facebook Orientation

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Customer Experience – Shoppers Stop – Personal Shopper

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation (Single Brand) – Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation (Multi-Brand) – V-Mart

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Trading Area Growth – V-Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Market Penetration – Bata

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Outlet Launch – Titan Eyeplus – Koramangla, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Concept Store Launch – Dominos, CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru and Foodhall, Linking Road, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Flagship Store Launch – Nykaa Luxe – The Chanakya, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Rapid Retail Expansion (Vanilla Format) – Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Rapid Retail Expandion (Small Store Format) – Sugar Cosmetics

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Rapid Retail Expansion – Reliance SMART