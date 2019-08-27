Home Big Grid IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

    IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

    By  
    -
    SHARE

    The IMAGES Retail Awards ( 2019), which was held in Mumbai on August 26, 2019, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail.

    IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

    With no end in sight for the rise of online shopping, never has it been more important for retailers, shopping centre developers, city planners and communities to work together for creating a new ecosystem of lifestyle destinations.

    Retail destinations are often at the very forefront of customer experience and connection. IRA honoured outstanding retailers and professionals who excelled in every aspect of retail – technological innovations, customer experience, and making profits, in front of an audience comprising the who’s who of retail in India.

    Awardees 2019

    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing and Promotions (Special Event) – – India Ethnic Week Diwali Campaign
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing and Promotions (Collections and Expansion) – Clinique – 360-degree Omnichannel Campaign and Puma – Virat Kohli Puma X One8 Campaign
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing and Promotions (Social Cause) –  – ‘#UnitedByHope – Social Experiement’ Digital Campaign and – Behen Kuch Bhi Pehen Campaign
    IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Loyalty and Customer Engagement – – Brand Earned Burned
    IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Customer Experience – Park Avenue
    IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Marketing and Promotions – Puma
    IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Mobile and Omnichannel – Lenskart and
    IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Business Enabler – Shoppers Stop
    IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year: Special Jury Award –PVR
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Retail Design and Interiors – Simon Carter
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Dynamic Design and VM – Shoppers Stop – Vasant Kunj Signature Store
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Visual Merchandising – Aurelia – Disha Patani focussed VM and Shoppers Stop – VM with donated clothes with NGO Goonj
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Employee Practice Award – – Workplace by Facebook Orientation
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Customer Experience – Shoppers Stop – Personal Shopper
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation (Single Brand) – Wow! Momo
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation (Multi-Brand) – V-Mart
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Trading Area Growth – V-Bazaar
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Market Penetration – Bata
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Outlet Launch –  – Koramangla, Bengaluru
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Concept Store Launch – Dominos, CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru and Foodhall, Linking Road, Mumbai
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Flagship Store Launch –  – The Chanakya, Delhi
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Rapid Retail Expansion (Vanilla Format) – 
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Rapid Retail Expandion (Small Store Format) – 
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Rapid Retail Expansion – Reliance SMART

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR