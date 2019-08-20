Target launches flagship food and beverage brand, Good & Gather

Target Corporation has introduced Good & Gather, Target’s largest owned food and beverage brand. Grounded in guest research, the flagship brand will offer a wide range of food and beverage products that prioritize taste, quality ingredients and ease, at a great value. Good & Gather will be available in stores and online on Target.com for same-day delivery beginning September 15, 2019.

“Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families,” says Stephanie Lundquist, Executive Vice President and President, Food & Beverage, Target. “We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help. So our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, reimagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that don’t cut corners on quality or taste. Good & Gather is our way of helping even the most time-strapped families discover the everyday joy of food.”

Good & Gather is Target’s largest owned brand launch. By the end of 2020, it will include more than 2,000 products across food and beverage from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water. Developed by Target’s internal team, Good & Gather products have passed rigorous quality and taste tests, are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup, and are backed by a money-back guarantee. The assortment will include new and trend-forward products such as avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus alongside everyday staples such as milk, eggs and cheese.

The brand will include a number of product extensions including kids, organic, seasonal and signature lines. Over time, Good & Gather will phase out Target’s existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand, simplifying the food and beverage shopping experience. However, guests will still be able to get most of the products they know and love under the Good & Gather name, many of which have been reformulated to be even better, having undergone rigorous testing to ensure that they taste great and meet the brand’s ingredient standards.

The introduction of Good & Gather reinforces Target’s commitment to making it easy for guests to discover the joy of food. The new owned brand launch builds on the company’s investments in its Food & Beverage business to enhance in-store presentation and assortment, increase product reliability and expand fulfillment options, such as same-day delivery.

The new line also plays an important role in Target’s broader effort to reimagine its owned brand portfolio, further differentiating its assortment.

Recent owned brand product launches include Everspring, Auden, Colsie and Cloud Island Essentials. By the end of 2019, guests will be able to shop more than 25 new owned and exclusive brands.