H&M launches on Myntra

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), the international retailer known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, drums up to its launch debut on Myntra on August 20, 2019 at 8 pm.

With the H&M launch on Myntra, the brand strengthens its omnichannel strategy by being available in 42 physical stores, hm.com and Myntra.

Millions of online shoppers across the country will have access to all H&M products on Myntra, the retailer has revealed its first ever campaign featuring young faces from the world of films : Harshvardhan Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Amyra Dastur and Aditya Seal give the audience a glimpse of the fashion looks that will be available on the H&M store on Myntra.

Customers will get a chance to win exciting vouchers through pre-launch engagement activities such as decoding celebrity styles and general information explore the exclusive H&M catalogue on Myntra three days before the launch. They can wishlist their favourite products to get ready for the big launch on August 20, 8 pm.

H&M’s online store on Myntra will offer over 15,000 styles of fashion items for ladies, men’s, teens and children. Special fashion collections such as Ariana Grande, Thank u next, merch drop, Richard Allan X H&M & Studio AW’19 will be part of the product assortment available to customers on Myntra.

“We see huge potential in India and look forward to making our brand available to new customer’s across the country. Myntra will be an excellent complement to H&M’s existing physical and digital stores in India,” says Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India

Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Our association with H&M will allow millions of shoppers across the country, access to the latest trends from one of the finest global fashion brands. As the country’s leading destination for international fashion brands, we are focused on delivering the best of fashion from across the world, to the doorsteps of our discerning customers.”