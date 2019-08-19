Ready-to-cook food start-up MFPL targets 1 lakh units per day

Mangamma Foods Private Ltd (MFPL), a Hyderabad-based startup in the ready-to-cook segment, is aiming at rapid growth by the end of the current fiscal with a target of one lakh units per day.

The company under the brand name of ‘Ammamma’s’ is making a range of fresh and high nutrition value foods in the ‘chapati’, ‘poori’ and ‘parota’ categories. Each ‘chapati’ is priced at Rs 7.

MFPL Co-founder Nagasai Viswanath told reporters here on Friday that the company has a manufacturing unit in Kukatpally with a capacity of 40,000 units, each comprising 10 ‘chapatis’.

“This segment has huge potential and we hope to reach one lakh units by this year-end and double it in the next two years,” he said

Set up with an initial investment of Rs 25 lakh, the unit is making a range of ready- to-cook packed products high in fiber such as low oil absorbing ‘poori’ and different nutrition values in chapati – plain ‘chapati’, ‘ragi chapati’, ‘methi chapati’, multi-grain ‘chapati’, ‘moringa chapatti’ and ‘parota’.

Viswanath said they were supplying ‘chapatis’, priced at Rs 7 each to 30,000 houses.

These will soon be available in organized retail stores in Hyderabad. Their target area is gated community, multi-level apartments besides hotels, hospitals and education institutions.

“Our reach is primarily driven by the promotion of entrepreneurs who could invest as low as Rs 2,500 to cater to the communities in or around them,” he said.

“Ammamma’s chapatti is made of 100 percent whole wheat ‘chakki’ (mill)-fresh ‘atta’ and follow the food product guidelines from good authorities and have a shelf life of seven days,” said Viswanath.

He has earlier worked as business head for Globacom, a telecom company in Ghana, and also with various companies, including Cocacola, SAB-Miller, Marico Industries and Parle Biscuits.

MFPL co-founder Parthima said they were looking forward to make a difference by contributing to the food needs of working women, senior citizens and for those looking for healthy but quick-cook meals and snacks.