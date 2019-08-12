Samir Mishra, COO, V-Mart Retail

The board of directors at V-Mart Retail Ltd. has announced the appointment of Samir Misra as its Chief Operating Officer.

In this role Mishra will be responsible for spearheading the development and execution of long-term strategies with the goal of increasing shareholder value.

He has 15 years of multi-faceted industry experience with some of the country’s leading retailers and brings with him deep understanding of the Indian consumer mind-set, subject knowledge in product differentiation and innovation and savoir-faire of rapid business scale up and expansion.

In his last assignment he has helmed leadership roles at Aditya Birla Group for brands like Pantaloons & The Collective

“Samir Mishra’s appointment is an exciting milestone in a plan that we’ve been working on for some time, to establish V Mart as a market leader in the country. The COO role will consolidate functions – we believe, this is key to meet the long term vision,” said Lalit Agarwal, CMD-V-Mart Retail Ltd.

He added, “With Samir’s people-focused leadership style, industry expertise, and market understanding we will continue to grow and strengthen our footprint while maintaining our position of being dedicated to bringing quality fashion to aspirational middle class consumers.”

Samir Misra, commenting on his new assignment said, “I am humbled by the responsibility and enormously excited to be a part of this family. The organization is very well-positioned for the future and we must continue to innovate and accelerate the pace of change required to meet the expectations of our shareholders, customers, employees and society at large. I’m looking forward to working with Lalit Agarwal, the Board to start the next chapter in V-Mart’s success story.”