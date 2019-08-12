Investment in online crafts brand Tjori crosses US$1 million

Online artisanal brand for crafts and lifestyle-based products, Tjori, has received investment that has crossed US$1 million with the latest funding of US$ 700,000, a statement from the company said on Sunday.

According to the company, the latest investment came from investors in India and the Middle East.

The statement said that the company also plans to launch its first offline store in the national capital by the end of 2019.

“Tjori’s online business is growing exponentially and the brand intends to level up by launching a physical retail store to allow touch-feel-try ability along with maintaining an online presence by the end of this year,” it said.