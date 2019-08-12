Britannia to open new manufacturing units overseas

Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday said it is evaluating opportunities to set up overseas manufacturing units, including in Bangladesh and other South East Asian nations.

According to a PTI report: The FMCG major is also mulling domestic expansion in the eastern part of the country, Chairman Nusli N Wadia said.

“We have already set up a plant in Nepal, and are seriously looking at Bangladesh and other South East Asian countries. We are evaluating opportunities in Africa… and plan to step up our endeavour on the international side,” Nadia was quoted by PTI as saying.

Britannia Industries exports products to 70 countries, PTI reported.

He was quoted by PTI as saying that West Bengal also features as one of the locations for its new facility in the east, but firming up plans in the state depends on “the facilities Bengal gives us”.

The company on Friday reported a 3.64 percent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 248.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 2,767.8 crore, up 7.03 percent, as against Rs 2,585.84 crore in the year-ago quarter.