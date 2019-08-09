Godrej Interio to open 12 more stores in Delhi-NCR

Furniture maker Godrej Interio said it plans to strengthen its retail presence in Delhi and NCR region by adding 12 more stores by the end of this year.

The Delhi and NCR region is expected to grow 20 percent in the home furniture segment this fiscal and the company is looking to tap the opportunity.

“While the brand currently has a strong network of 15 exclusive stores in Delhi NCR region, it plans to launch 12 stores to be opened during the year,” Godrej Interio said in a statement.

“In the office furniture segment, Delhi contributes Rs 135 crore to the brand’s overall annual business revenue which is 60 percent of overall Delhi/ NCR region revenue of Rs 225 crore,” it added.

According to the company, this strengthening of presence was necessitated in Delhi and NCR owing to a perfect blend of consumer profiling and existing infrastructure.

Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio said: “We have always believed in going beyond the mundane and therefore consistently provided extraordinarily innovative products to our customers. Today, consumers are well-informed with a lot of global exposure and they want to enjoy a finer lifestyle.”