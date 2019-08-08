Tupperware India’s adds e-commerce, EBOs to direct selling model

Tupperware®, a well-recognized global brand synonymous with kitchenware, homeware and culinary solutions, made a significant and strategic business announcement on August 8, 2019. The brand is undertaking a strategic transformation and rolling out a multi-channel strategy effective August 2019. This will enable the brand to expand its footprint both geographically and digitally.

Tupperware has fostered strong consumer loyalty over the past two decades in the country. With this move the brand aims to provide more channels of access to tap the market potential in India.

As a direct selling brand, Tupperware has been a leading role model in India and has built a family of 70,000 strong consultants and distributors. Over the past two decades, the brand has empowered millions of women and imparted requisite training, guidance and support to help them fulfill their entrepreneurial aspirations. Opening new channels of customer access will further accentuate the growth opportunities for all stakeholders.

Tupperware intends to leverage its existing consultant and distributor base and make them a part of the brand’s new initiative. The Tupperware family will have the opportunity to either become ‘Tupperware Authorised Sellers’ on the e-commerce platforms, or take charge of ‘Exclusive Tupperware Outlets’.

Speaking about the business transformation, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, “Tupperware is a premium lifestyle brand that has always attracted the evolved consumer who appreciates the brand’s unique design, quality and aesthetics. Our direct selling model has been a great success, but in today’s digital world, our marketing approach needs to evolve with the changing market dynamics. We want to expand our market coverage to reach new customers and bolster our share of market. I am confident our multi-channel strategy will deliver on this.”

In the past two decades, Tupperware has built a strong brand. By opening additional touch points Tupperware will be able to enhance consumer access, experience and delight. Phase one of the new business model rollout envisages huge upscaling. On the e-commerce front, all products will be available on the official brand portal, and will be listed on leading marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart via Tupperware Authorised Sellers.

With a target to reach 35 million households, Tupperware plans to open over 30 outlets within the current year. Initial locations include – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad and Pune. Tupperware outlets will be exclusive brand stores where customers can directly view, experience and purchase the large and delightful range of Tupperware products.

The brand’s multi-channel strategy will thus provide a holistic brand experience to customers with appropriate and relevant product lines made available at different touch points initially. In due course Tupperware will look at offerings its complete product portfolio through all touchpoints.

This is a turning point in the brand’s India journey and will help it embark on a strong growth trajectory. The brand plans to launch effective marketing campaigns to support the announcement and evangelize its multi-channel foray to relevant consumer segments across the country.