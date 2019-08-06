Product Innovation: Wrangler introduces Climatech apparel

Wrangler, the American denim brand, has introduced Climatech Apparel that comes with dual advantage of moisture management and thermal insulation, this helps the wearer to keep cool, when it’s warm and warm, when it’s cool.

It also allows consumer to move effortlessly and remain comfortable in different conditions. These advanced denims are available in different styles and washes.

Wrangler’s Climatech apparel and the rest of its stylish Autumn-Winter collection are available now at a Wrangler store starting from Rs 3,695 onwards.