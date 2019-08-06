Club Factory aims at 10,000 local sellers on board this year

Leading e-commerce platform Club Factory has drawn up a new strategy to create its space in the Indian market with plans to get over 10,000 sellers on board this year.

One of the most popular shopping apps both on Google Play and iOS App Store with millions of customers for its selection of modern, trendy and unique products across a wide range of categories, Club Factory is also planning significant investments in warehousing, delivery, technology and marketing to become a leading marketplace for SME sellers in India, a statement said on Monday.

Under its strategy to empower Indian SMEs with an adequate e-commerce infrastructure and to increase its array of sellers, Club Factory will launch a Sellers Recruitment Programme this month for pan-India sellers of products across the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets & electronics and home categories.

Under the programme, which will be free to open and easy to list, sellers will enjoy marketing fee waiver and zero commission to achieve 20-30 percent cost saving as compared to the other platforms. Club Factory will also organise training and support for them.

According to the e-commerce platform, its sellers in all categories are thriving with some even recording over 10,000 orders in a single day with co-marketing. It aims to get at least 100 sellers to generate over 10,000 orders daily, with its scaled-up infrastructure and platform enabling sellers to sell online on it at a better rate then on their own.

Club Factory also intends to use its proprietary big data and AI technology to manage the supply chain effectively, recommend relevant products to users and compare prices of multiple manufacturers in real-time to present customers with the lowest price for a product.

With three warehouses to enable quick product delivery and partnerships with some local top-tier logistics players for faster delivery in India, Club Factory is also looking at ramping these facets in order to benefit both the sellers and the buyers.

Club Factory also plans to open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai after its first office in Gurugram to meet the increased user demands and ensuring seamless operation.