Kiko Milano forays into Eastern India; opens first SIS in Kolkata

Kiko Milano, the Italian professional cosmetics brand, has set foot in the eastern region of India. As it makes a grand entry in Kolkata with the launch of its first retail footprint at Shoppers Stop at South City Mall, it also marks the expansion of its retail presence in the metro cities.

With this launch, the leading cosmetic’s brand from Milan, also creates a landmark moment in its global history by pioneering brand presence at any shop-in-shop retail format universally.

The Kiko Milano outlet at Shoppers Stop is a beauty lover’s paradise. Gorgeous & trendy ranges in a blast of colours, elegantly displayed against cream and lilac décor setting. Efficacious and qualitative products in the most sought after shades and trends, is the key driver of the brand. The brand not only houses myriad of and admirable makeup products – lipsticks, blush-ons, foundations, eyeliners, eyeshadows, just to name a few, but also retails some of the most refreshing ranges in skincare and accessories.

Abhishek Bhattacharya, Country Director, Kiko Milano India says, “Marking our retail presence in Kolkata with this launch is a moment of double happiness for us as we open doors to a rather flourishing retail format of shop-in-shop. We are delighted to be part of Shoppers Stop in Kolkata and are also looking forward to our association with them in Mumbai very soon. We are certain that it will be mutually fruitful for both of us.”

“Entering the world of Kiko Milano does not simply mean treating oneself to beauty shopping, it is a true sensory experience which includes fun, well-being and gratification,” he adds.