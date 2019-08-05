Samsung eyeing large-format mobile experience centres in India

South Korean tech major Samsung, which opened the world’s largest mobile experience centre in Bengaluru last year, is now actively hunting for sites to set up similar large-format experience centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

IANS has learnt from industry sources that Samsung experiences centres — like the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru will revolve around technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR) and Samsung’s mobile and consumer electronics product line.

The new experience centres will be between 10,000-15,000 sq feet in size.

Spread over 33,000 sq feet, Bengaluru’s iconic Opera House on Brigade Road was given a facelift to turn it into ‘Samsung Opera House’ that brings together technology, lifestyle and innovation to offer unique experience to users and prospective buyers.

“Samsung Opera House is a playground where you come to play, learn and find solutions. Here you can meet our latest line up and learn how they can make your everyday life more fun and creative,” said the company.

Samsung currently has over 180,000 retail stores across the country, 2,000 of which are exclusive stores.

According to market research firm Canalys, Samsung has continued to stay on the second position in India with a share of 22 per cent. It shipped 7.3 million smartphones in the second quarter in the country.