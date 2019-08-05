Contemporary fashion label Raisin enters large format stores with Central across India

A contemporary fusion brand, Raisin is set forth to venture into large format stores in association with Central based in 15 cities across India.

The company has signed on Bhumi Pednekar as their brand ambassador. Having set foot into the online portals via Raisin’s official e-commerce website, www.raisinglobal.com along with Amazon, Jabong, Myntra and AJIO as their online platforms, this versatile clothing line has presence in cities like – Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Muradabad, Dehradun, Saharanpur, Bareily, Anand, Nadiad, Gurugram, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Jammu.

With a perfect blend of Indian culture and modern influences, Raisin’s is set to position itself as a brand that provides modern women contemporary fusion wear that is not only exceptionally comfortable, but also stylish.

The clothing line comes in a variety of styles including dresses, kurtas, tunics and will also be launching a new collection on a monthly basis across all Central outlets starting from the first week of August’19.

The brand’s perspective of this association is to create brand awareness across all cities and provide the fashion needs of today’s women in terms of accessibility and staying updated with the latest trends while still providing extreme comfort.

Vikash Pacheriwal, Co-founder of Raisin said, “Raisin wants to be a relevant force in the women’s retail market with a wide range in their launches giving different personalities and styles an array of choices to express their individual sense of fashion.”