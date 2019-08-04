Fun City: Carving out space for families to bond

Fun City, a complete indoor family entertainment centre, is a first leisure concept by Landmark Group. A great venture for children, aged between 2-13 years, that encourages them to learn whilst they play, with a variety of activities focused on their growth and development. Fun City is a family entertainment vertical of the group which has presence of 26 big format outlets which is spread across various cities.

The playzone forms an integral part in the society by providing a platform to children for social interactions and active play. It offers a lot of joy, happiness and fun to the children.

The Concept

Fun City focuses on entertaining children – starting from toddlers to kids up to 10 years of age. The arena promotes family fun using has bright spaces and a wide mix of games. The indoor FEC perfectly combines rides, games, and play areas for a wholesome playful experience.

What’s unique is the rides, which are very distinctive as compared to those in other playzones. They are a world class collection. Exciting prizes can also be won at different rides and games.

Fun City’s most popular area amongst the kids is the play zone, a soft play structure with a variety of colourful and attractive elements and 100+ activities to engage children while being a safe and secure place to slide, run, climb, jump around and enjoy.

Birthday parties, school trips, kids carnivals, and competitions are other favourites that draw in little visitors to Fun City.

International Safety Standards

The quality and safety standards are global benchmark and those are being introduced in India now. Each ride and area within the premises has an SOP and is tested before commissioning. Security and mock tests of the rides are performed every morning, before the opening of the store.

It is not only safety that is of paramount importance, it is also hygiene and cleanliness, which is thorough that even every single plastic ball is cleaned daily.

A Family Destination

Fun City caters to the need of the children as well as their parents. The rides are designed in such manner that the parents can also enjoy them alongside their kids. The Bumper Cars are very popular among parents, especially since they are charged per car, not per person, increasing chances of parents going on rides with their kids.

The play zone within Fun City also holds no additional charge for parents–if they want, they can join their kids inside and play along with them–something which Fun City encourages to promote family time.

The brand forms an integral part of society by providing a platform to children for social interactions and active play in a safe, secure and conveniently accessed location. It is a perfect place that make every moment for family and friends a whole lot more fun and memorable.