Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific India

After an enriching stint in the construction industry, Abhishek Bansal, the Executive Director of Pacific India, and one of the brains behind the group’s construction arm, is today successfully supervising all the endeavors of the Pacific Group.

He plays an active role in the strategic planning and direction for the existing and proposed ventures of the group. He is also the main force behind group’s endeavor into retail real estate and education.

He heads the group in the capacity of an Executive Director. The group, under his guidance, has achieved great heights. His vision and approach towards the business is very dynamic and fresh.

His immaculate business understanding and great relationship with all the stakeholders has helped the company’s commercial projects get the top line brands.

Bansal, who passed out from the prestigious Mayo College, Ajmer, exudes great leadership qualities. Not only is he well read, but also a great sportsman. An extremely charismatic gentleman with great communication skills, he spearheads the group with his remarkable business expertise.