Vegas Mall: A 100 pc digital mall designed to delight and inspire shoppers

The wait is soon coming to an end for the people of Dwarka. Come September and Vegas Mall – with its innumerable retail experiences, the sheer opium of retail therapy – is coming up in the heart of Dwarka. The mall is a prime project of Pratham Group, an initiative of three established and experienced groups – Unity Group, HL Group and RP Group.

Vegas Mall – the first mall in the sub-city to open its gates to the people of West Delhi and Gurugram on a larger than life scale – will be more than just a shopping hub. The mall is being positioned as a premium shopping and entertainment destination for both Indian and foreign shoppers. It is a complete family entertainment centre where families can spend entire days indulging in leisurely activities, being entertained, dining and of course, doing in a spot of retail therapy.

“Vegas Mall will be a 100 percent digital mall. We are coming with an app where one can get all details about directions, shopping, offers and events happening in the mall. The shops present in the mall will have digitalised Visual Merchandising with advanced LED displays,” states Bansal.

Designed for Luxury, Connectivity

Vegas mall is located at Sector 14, Dwarka and has metro connectivity in 100-meter distance. The area is well connected to West Delhi, South Delhi, Gurugram and suburbs of Najafgarh. It is also in close proximity to Aerocity and the international airport, both of which are accessible by road and metro.

Spread over an area of 6.5 lakhs sq.ft. of leasable area (which includes cinema, shopping and other entertainment spaces) the mall will be a first of its kind in as far as the design is concerned. The total built up area of the centre is more than 2 million sq.ft.

Its unique and uber-modern structure and value-added facilities have been designed by Bentel Associates International, Johannesburg, South Africa. The firm, which has designed many malls in India has been honoured with Asia Pacific Awards for ‘Best Design of Architectural Mall’.

“The mall is zoned well, with all stores visible to visitors. Hugespaces have been carved out for the food court and entertainment zones. Individuals irrespective of age can visit the mall for shopping, dining, entertainment,movies and social activities. They should come here to celebrate life,” says Harsh V Bansal, Director, Pratham Group.

Major Attractions

The mall is launching the first Superplex in Delhi, which is also first for Dwarka with 12 Screens by PVR. The mall also features an exclusive collection of national and international brands with advanced elements and services.

Broadly speaking between 18 and 20 percent of the mall area is dedicated to Family Entertainment, which is roughly 50,000 sq. ft. The star attraction of the mall is the biggest ever ‘Funcity’, which will be the largest entertainment centre in Delhi, spread over 25,000 sq.ft. of area.

The 650-seater foodcourt, comprising of 18 different brands, will be a mouthwatering combination of Indian, International and Continental cuisines. It will have a large number of cabana-style indoor and outdoor seating. There will also be numerous restaurants on the fifth floor including Bar-Be-Que-Nation, Mamagoto-Dhaba, Social and Nando’s to name a few.