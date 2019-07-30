Hidesign opens first Atelier store in Hyderabad

India’s leading luxury accessory brand Hidesign has launched its first Atelier store at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. First of its kind, this Hidesign airport store offers the option of customization and personalisation.

Customers can choose to personalise their bag with their name or initials on it for free or design their bag from scratch and get it delivered for free anywhere across the world. Pick their shape, leathers colour, buckles, and lining to create their ideal bag exclusively made-to-order for them.

The store located at Domestic Departure terminal, Hyderabad Airport, will cater to Hyderabad’s sophisticated customers who travel frequently. This store will also continue retail its signature premium leather accessories, travel goods and all Hidesign products that are handcrafted using vegetable tanned, eco-friendly leathers.

What’s special is that this store will stock not only Hidesign products but also lifestyle brand – Le Pondichery, along with partner artisanal Auroville brands like Mason & Co Chocolates, Probiotics House skin care products and Niligiris Honey Brand – Last Forest.

Dilip Kapur, Founder & President of Hidesign says, “We are excited to launch our latest store in Hyderabad; it reflects our brand values and evolving customer profile. The clean lines, use of natural materials like leather, brass, and wood add warmth and create an exclusive experience for the Hidesign customer. Hyderabad is an established market and of great interest to Hidesign. The made-to-order and personalisation services are a first for Hidesign and our customers from Hyderabad and travellers alike can now enjoy a personal connect with the brand.”

The store is designed like ‘a Hidesign bag’ using the same elements and expresses the same values. Custom made with great care and detail, the fixtures of the store are hand-made in natural materials such as wood, solid brass and natural grain leather, creating a fresh and unusual look that the brand is recognised for. The architecture of store is conceptually based on designs by Ayaz Basrai from Busride Design who designed our earlier stores and is known for designing some of the coolest, most exciting spaces in India.

The store showcases an extensive collection of products ranging from handbags for women, travel bags, laptop bags, messengers, cross bodies and briefcases for men. An extensive range of small leather goods like wallets and belts are also available at the new stores. New collections such as HidesignxKalki, Brooklyn & Manhattan for men, Roaring 20s and Ashes are available at the Hidesign airport stores for Hyderabad customers. In addition, customers can enjoy free shipping and pay cash on delivery while shopping online at www.hidesign.com.