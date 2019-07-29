Strategic focus on e-commerce market: Reckitt Benckiser

Consumer health care and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser has strategic focus on expanding its e-commerce sales and presence along with the conventional modes of business, a company official said here on Friday.

After the launch of a new version of its stain-removal product Vanish, Sukhleen Aneja, Marketing Director, South Asia Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home, said: “There is focussed strategy for digital plus e-commerce along with strategies for the super market segment and the traditional trade.”

She added that e-commerce is a growing channel and is of importance for the company.

On the all-new Vanish, Aneja said: “With the evolution of fast fashion, more and more consumers wearing blended or synthetic fabrics which are fragile in nature, the need for additives in India is only going to grow.”

Abhishek Chuckarbutty, Global Category Director, Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home, said that Vanish has been tailor-made keeping in mind the evolving consumer needs.