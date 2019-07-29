Superdry launches personal care line in India 

Iconic British fashion and lifestyle brand, Superdry, has introduced a collection of premium fine fragrance and performance grooming line that truly encapsulates the spirit and energy of Superdry and SuperdrySport.

The offerings comprise of highly desirable scents for both men and women, including the stunning classic signature line and, the high-impact body care, which particularly resonates with today’s trend for sport-inspired fashion and beauty.

A tight edit of active body sprays and invigorating body and hair washes are delivered in a standout neon design with industrial twists. Each bespoke sport blend is created to refresh and stimulate.

Translating the on-the-go attitude of today’s consumer, the brand has introduced a range of personal care products, which includes Body Sprays, EDT Perfumes, Body & Hair Wash and compact travel kits. The collection is charged with cutting-edge design, vibrant colour statements and prestige packaging formats to reflect Superdry’s core trend-led values.

The introductory Superdry premium fragrance collection comprises of two exclusive Eau De Toilette variants and the SuperdrySport washes and body sprays offers a wide range of high spec, soft touch, neon finishes with trending ingredients, trims and finishes straight from the mainline sportswear collection.

Stimulating strength and combining high performance with attitude, the collection comprises of four variants of body sprays, four variants of body washes and six gift set options for both men and women.

The line (new category) is available at only selected Superdry flagship stores. Developed for the Indian consumer, the products will shortly be distributed through major department stores and specialist beauty retailers PAN India. The fragrance collection is priced between Rs 399 to Rs 3,599 and the gift sets are at a starting price point of Rs 999 to Rs 4,999.

Commenting on the launch, Manu Sharma, Business Head, Superdry, said, “Superdry as a brand is known for constantly innovating, experimenting and pushing ourselves to design the most iconic products. Our SuperdrySport performance grooming series is meant to break free from the traditional personal care products and create a new range of suitable products for all your gym to street requirements. After our launch of SuperdrySport stores in India in Feb 2019, it was always our strategy to continue to introduce new categories as part of our expansion plan in India. We see a huge potential in this market which is projected to grow at 50 percent to Rs 3,000 crore in the next 5 years. Our accessible price points will attract a lot of new customers and reduce the entry to the brand from Rs 1,299 to Rs 399 for the body sprays. We will be available in 1,000 shopping doors and should have 5 percent of the market share in the next 3 years.”

According to Research & Markets study, India deodorant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15 percent over the next five years out of which the aerosol/spray form of deodorant is expected to continue its dominance over 2017-2022. According to ‘India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2022′, the demand for fragrance products has been driven by rising disposable income, the importance of personal grooming, emergence of working women in India and the hot, humid and tropical climate conditions of India. Rising demand for perfumes from working professionals is one of the major growth drivers for perfume industry.