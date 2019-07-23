Frontier Raas chooses spindles to spin the VM story

North India’s noted ethnic fashion retailer Frontier Raas, to promote the sustainability and the offerings from the handloom weavers, has recently executed a window that features thread spindles as chandeliers. Executed at their South Extension outlet, the scheme will now be taken to all their stores including one in London.

Narrating the idea and the execution, Gaurang Batra, Director, Frontier Raas, shared with Indiaretailing.com, “Our idea was to promote handloom weaves and the sustainable fashion. The fact that the age-old handloom interest is evading today’s youth has been a massive challenge for the handloom community across the country. To raise the awareness, we chose a window scheme which had delightful bright colours to appeal to even younger customers.”

“At the same time, we wanted to showcase how the whole weaving work starts from a single thread and by help of these spindles, these works of art are created. We went a bit creative by suspending these thread spindlers upside down via brass rods to make them look like chandeliers. These spindlers are adorned with bright hues to match any merchandise showcased in the window. We have dedicated each window for lehenga and saree out of our two windows and we are showcasing each new design every day. We will soon add a charkha (an indigenous machine through which handloom is woven) to finish the VM story,” he added.

Investment: Rs 1-1.5 lakh (approx.) each window

Execution: Ozeca