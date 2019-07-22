Future Lifestyle Q1 net profit drops 7 pc to Rs 24.54 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLFL), part of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, Saturday posted a 6.83 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.54 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 26.34 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

According to a PTI report: Profit took a beating due to higher expenses, which rose to Rs 1,507.02 crore during the April-June period of the current fiscal from Rs 1,281.91 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income increased to Rs 1,551.11 crore from Rs 1,328.19 crore earlier.