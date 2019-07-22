ThirdLove announces its first ‘fit experience store concept in New York City

ThirdLove, the women’s bra and underwear company, announced the launch of their first experiential retail store concept, opening on July 24, in New York City.

The concept store will enable ThirdLove to connect with customers in a new way, providing a personalized bra fitting and try-on experience, with over 60 percent of the space dedicated to innovative fitting rooms. The brand will use the concept as a pilot test to gather information on what its customers are looking for from an in-person ThirdLove shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to connect with our customers in this new way and help bring our groundbreaking Fit Finder™ technology to life,” said Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ThirdLove.

“Since day one, we have always used customer feedback and data to help us better serve all women. This retail space will give us the chance to do that in real life, learning what women want from an in-store bra fitting experience. I started ThirdLove because I thought women deserved a better bra brand and a better shopping experience. We’ve delivered that online and now a lot of our customers have expressed a desire to connect with our brand in person,” Zak added.

Since 2014, ThirdLove has provided women with a superior online shopping experience powered by proprietary algorithms developed in-house by ThirdLove’s female-led data science and bra design teams. To date, over 14 million women have been fitted through the brand’s innovative Fit FinderTM technology, which takes 60 seconds to complete and asks women a series of questions about their current bra and their unique breast shape.

With the concept store, the brand is seeking to replicate this digital experience by making shopping for a bra more convenient and more educational, so women have the knowledge and support they need to know how a bra should properly fit. The brand is testing different fitting room concepts, including rooms with small openings at the back, for passing items without the shopper having to open an awkward curtain. Larger fit rooms will also be available for women who want a more high-touch fitting experience. All the rooms will be equipped with an evening and daytime lighting system.

The brand worked with the same female-owned and operated architecture team behind The Wing to create the innovative fitting rooms. Instead of standard hanging racks, the team created bra displays that showcase the brand’s inclusive range of 78+ sizes, as well as its numerous styles.