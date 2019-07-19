Zorawar Kalra, Founder & MD, Massive Restaurants

Zorawar Kalra holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Boston’s Bentley Business University. Blessed with an entrepreneurial bent of mind and a genetic love for food, over the years, he has extensively studied the Indian food and beverage market.

Counted among one of the youngest, and most successful restaurateurs of India, Kalra has combined a penchant for Indian cuisine with his natural business acumen and a rich heritage spanning over four decades in the Indian culinary space and hospitality industry.

In December 2012, he announced the launch of his latest venture — Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. — under which he owns and operates brands such as the premium fine dining concept, Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, which won eight prestigious awards in just five months of its launch; Made in Punjab, a smart casual restaurant concept serving traditional cuisines from the Punjab province; Farzi Café, a modern Indian bistro showcasing progressive Indian fusion cuisine. A fourth brand, also a “by Jiggs Kalra” signature concept, will offer gourmet Indian confectionery.

An avid golfer, Kalra is a technology enthusiast with a keen interest in gadgets, and likes to spend most of his leisure time with his family and exploring new destinations.

Among the many laurels Kalra’s foodservice venture has fetched include being a finalist and awardee in multiple categories at the Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2015 held earlier this year. While Masala Library By Jiggs Kalra was awarded the trophy for ‘IMAGES Most Admired Stand alone Restaurant of the Year: Dine-in’, Farzi Cafe was a finalist in two categories — ‘IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retail Innovation of the Year’ and ‘IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retail Launch of the Year’. Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd finished as a finalist in the ‘IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Group of the Year’ category.